U.S. Ambassador: Romania, United States want to build democratic societies.

Romania and the United States want to build democratic, more inclusive and more prosperous societies, said the US ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, on Wednesday, at the Independence Day reception, told Agerpres.

The diplomat recalled that this mission in Bucharest made her return to Romania, after 15 years. In fact, most of her speech was delivered in Romanian.

"Democratic values are at the heart of our strong and sustainable strategic partnership. Romania and the United States want to build democratic, more inclusive and more prosperous societies in which our peoples and our children and their children can flourish and succeed," she pointed out.

Kathleen Kavalec also spoke about the war close to Romania's border. "These common values are the reason why we remain united against Russia's unprovoked and terrible attack on Ukraine. Together with our NATO allies, we offer support to the Ukrainian people in these difficult times. Romanians welcomed with open arms, with tea and cozonac [traditional cake], the millions of Ukrainian refugees. The Romanian government provides invaluable help to Ukraine. Your generosity is touching and will not be forgotten," she said.

In this context, Kathleen Kavalec emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership.

"Russia's aggression clearly demonstrates why our strategic partnership, which has been growing stronger for 25 years, is so important for our defense and resistance", pointed out Kathleen Kavalec.

She recalled that over 3,000 American troops are in Romania. "This presence not only allows us to train together, to improve the capabilities of our allies, but also helps us ensure that Romania's borders are secured and that we can sleep more peacefully," added the ambassador.

The diplomat talked about the connection between the two countries, in several fields, including IT, and emphasized that "Romanian is the second language spoken in Microsoft branches all over the world".

"From George Enescu and Maria Tanase, to Louis Armstrong and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, we enjoyed a series of exchanges and cooperation in the artistic, educational and business fields, which intensified, in the context in which our world has become more interconnected than ever," she said.

This year's reception is dedicated to the city of San Diego, California and "pays tribute to the history, people and diversity that have made the United States of America the vibrant democracy it is today."

In this sense, in the space dedicated to the event, symbolic cars for the spirit of California, surfboards and a graffiti wall created by Romanian artists were exhibited.

"Today, San Diego honors the legacy of its first inhabitants, welcoming with open arms newcomers and immigrants from all over the world, including Romania," she said about her hometown.

Kathleen Kavalec emphasized that in this area Spanish is the second language spoken. "Like San Diego, many of our cities have Spanish names. We love Mexican food, which you can taste tonight," Kavalec said.