US Ambassador to UN pays visit to Romania, discusses with PM about situation generated by Russian agression in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday welcomed Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, the discussion of the two officials focusing on bilateral relations and the 25 years of Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States, as well as on the security situation caused by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine and the situation of refugee management.

According to a press release of the Executive sent to AGERPRES, the Prime Minister started by presenting the security situation and the prospects of a long war in Ukraine, which determines a constant pressure and a necessary continuous and consistent effort for the management of refugees, for which Romania is prepared in cooperation with specialized humanitarian institutions, including the UN Refugee Agency.Nicolae Ciuca welcomed the exemplary cooperation of the Romanian civil society and of the citizens in the efforts of the authorities to manage the waves of refugees. The two high officials also expressed their shock and deep revolt against the atrocities and war crimes committed in Bucha, revealed after the withdrawal of Russian troops, crimes unanimously condemned worldwide.Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield welcomed the exemplary mobilization of the Romanian authorities and the way in which, "with kindness, hospitality, openness and full care," Romania succeeded to manage the wave of Ukrainian refugees.She especially emphasized the support given by Romania to the Republic of Moldova for the management of this flow of refugees, for the reduction of the costs that substantially put pressure on the budget of this state.At the same time, the US diplomat also evoked the substantial role of her predecessor US Ambassador to the UN, who later became Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, for bringing the two states closer together, for creating the vision of Western openness - NATO and the EU - towards Central and Eastern Europe, and for the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania, informs the Government.