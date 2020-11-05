 
     
US Ambassador Zuckerman self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Adrian Zuckerman

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy.

"After the meeting that Ambassador Zuckerman had yesterday with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, we were informed that the result of the COVID-19 test of Minister Bode was positive," it is shown in a message on the diplomatic mission's Website.

According to the rules in force, "Ambassador Zuckerman is not considered a case of direct contact.

"Out of a desire to be very careful, Ambassador Zuckerman will not attend any meetings in person until he is tested for coronavirus this weekend. The ambassador has no symptoms of COVID-19 and his health is good," specified the same press release.

The Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and isolated himself at home, according to an announcement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

