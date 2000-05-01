US Embassy congratulates reporters from Romania who exclusively serve public interest and Romanians

stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Romania has become a regional model for the rule of law, with many of these improvements being owed to the efforts of Romanian journalists to increase transparency, to reveal irregularities and to hold institutions and individuals accountable for their actions, shows the United States' Embassy in a statement on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.


The United States considers the freedom of the press to be an essential component of democratic governance. Democratic societies are not infallible, but they are responsible. Romania has become a regional model for the rule of law. Many of these improvements are the result of the decision of courageous Romanian journalists and their efforts to increase transparency, to reveal irregularities and to hold institutions and individuals accountable for their actions. We congratulate the Romanian reporters who serve exclusively the public interest and the Romanians, the US embassy said in the statement released on Thursday for STIRIPESURSE.RO
The US Embassy emphasizes that governments, NGOs, companies and ordinary people must continue to support and demand an independent press.

We must not forget that, all over the world, reporters are being violently killed, attacked for what they write and silenced for the things they witnessed. In open, democratic societies, journalists must be able to work unhindered and safely. Governments, NGOs, companies and ordinary people must continue to support - and demand - an independent press, because a nation without a free and independent press cannot prosper freely economically and democratically, the embassy says.

