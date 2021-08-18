US Jessica Pegula, Simona Halep's second round opponent in Cincinnati

tennis player Simona Halep will meet Jessica Pegula in the second round of the 2,114,989-USD WTA 1000 Cincinnati Masters Women's Singles tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, the US, after Pegula beat Camila Giorgi of Italy, 6-2 6-2.

Pegula, 27 , world number 30 won an unexpected victory over the 29-year-old Italian, world number 71, who had shown great form in Montreal, where she won her first WTA 1000 title in her career.

Halep, 29, world number 13, and Pegula will face for the first time in the professional circuit.

In the women's doubles first round, Raluca Olaru and the Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok were defeated by the Spanish pairing Paula Badosa Gibert / Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3 6-2, in 64 minutes.

Olaru and Kichenok, who finished with six double faults and only 19 service points, will get 7,490 US dollars and one WTA doubles point, Agerpres informs.