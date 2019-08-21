US reiterating support for Romania becoming eligible for entry into Visa Waiver Program

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday adopted a joint statement in which the US reiterates its support for Romania's efforts to become eligible for entry into the Visa Waiver Program in accordance with the requirements of United States law, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

" As the Presidents of the United States and Romania, we stand together as friends and Allies to advance our robust and durable strategic partnership. Through our deepening partnership, we will create new opportunities for greater security, growth, and prosperity and be in better position to respond to shared global challenges and responsibilities," reads the joint statement.The document also mentions the December 1989 Revolution in Romania and Romania's 15th anniversary of NATO membership."Together, our nations have carried out lasting efforts to modernize our armed forces and meet our NATO burden-sharing commitments. Our militaries stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of freedom and look to bolster our defense and deterrence posture on NATO's Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea, which is of strategic importance for transatlantic security. We also seek to avoid the security risks that accompany Chinese investment in 5G telecommunications networks."The joint statement adds that the US and Romania recognise that energy security is national security."We underscore our opposition to Nord Stream 2 and other projects that make our Allies and partners dependent on energy from Russia. Natural gas resources in Romania have the potential to increase the prosperity of our nations and to enhance Europe's energy security. The United States and Romania will consider how best to improve the energy investment climate in Romania in ways that benefit both countries. We further urge our industries to work closely together to support Romania's civil nuclear energy goals."The joint statement also says the excellent law enforcement and anti-corruption partnership between Romania and the US is firmly based on a mutual commitment to the rule of law and an independent judiciary, which are strongly supported by the Romanian people."We further stress that good governance forms the basis of our shared security and prosperity," reads the document.Romania and the US commit to strengthening their trade relationship further and to encouraging increased two-way investment.