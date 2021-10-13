US Secretary of Defence to visit Romania next week

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III will visit Romania next week, informs the Romanian Embassy to the United States of America.

According to a message posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page, the visit is part of a tour that includes visits to Georgia and Ukraine, before attending a meeting in Brussels of NATO defence ministers.

"Romania is the only NATO member country in the tour that ends with the participation of the secretary of defence in the meeting of NATO defence ministers," the embassy said.