USR: Fast track debate and adoption of green certificate bill rejected by PNL-PSD-AUR alliance

The Save Romania Union (USR) said that at today's meeting of the Chamber of Deputies' Standing Bureau, the Liberal, Social Democrat and Alliance for the Romanians' Union (AUR) lawmakers rejected USR's request for a fast-track debate and adoption of the legislative proposal regarding the green Covid certificate, and this - USR said in its release - on the day when Romania registered "the highest number of deaths" since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 600.

"At the same meeting where the National Liberal Party practically formalized its good cooperation relationship with PSD, installing Sorin Grindeanu - the former PSD Prime Minister who signed OUG 13, thus triggering hundreds of thousands of outraged people to protest in the streets - as acting Chamber Speaker, the people of good faith received another slap in the face. Our request to fast track the debate and adoption of the green certificate law has been rejected by the new majority. It's a cynical decision, considering that almost 600 Romanians lost their life today as a result of the novel coronavirus infection," said the USR Lower House floor leader Ionut Mosteanu, informează Agerpres.

According to the release, the Chamber of Deputies leadership also decided that the green certificate bill shall be debated "by no less than six select committees" which shall issue a joint report on November 19.

"They virtually buried the green certificate. Notifying six different committees on the merits results in the resumption of the process for each different amendment accepted in any of the committees. USR will request that at least the committees hold joint meetings, to try to avoid the risk of reports looping indefinitely among the committees, we'll see if PNL and PSD accept at least this," said USR deputy Oana Toiu.