USR PLUS Alliance requests President, Gov't to intensify diplomatic demarches to ensure polling stations abroad

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance asks the President and the Government to intensify diplomatic demarches necessary to ensure polling stations abroad for the parliamentary elections.

"The USR PLUS Alliance requests President Klaus Iohannis and the Government intensify the necessary diplomatic demarches, at the level of states where very many Romanian citizens live or work, in order to ensure that they will have access to sufficient polling stations, which would allow them to exercise their vote for the parliamentary elections of December 6, 2020. The appeal of the Alliance comes in the context of the reduced number of Romanian citizens that have domicile or residence abroad and which have already enrolled for vote by correspondence," according to a release of the USR.

The Alliance appreciates that it is the duty of the authorities of the Romanian state to ensure that its citizens abroad can exercise the right to vote in the parliamentary elections, either by correspondence, either by going to the polls.

"We appreciate the prolongation of the registration deadline for the www.votstrainatate.ro portal with the option for vote by correspondence, for Romanians abroad, but we consider this measure insufficient as long as, according to the statements of the head of state, we have no guarantees that polling stations abroad will be able to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chances for the number of Romanian citizens who expressed the option of voting by correspondence to increase are small, if we report to the situation of the previous elections and their evolution in time. Not to be neglected is also the fact that Romanians abroad were present, each time, in large numbers, at the polling stations," the release shows.

USR PLUS Alliance shows that the existence of polling stations in the states where many Romanian citizens live is "absolutely necessary", and the "intensification of diplomatic demarches in this sense is a duty" of both the President as well as the Government.