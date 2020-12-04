USR PLUS announces its MEPs to put situation in Repulic of Moldova on agenda of EU institutions

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) announces that the president of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, the rapporteur for the Republic of Moldova, Dragos Tudorache, as well as the other MEPs of the alliance will put the situation in the Republic of Moldova on the agenda of the European institutions."The USR PLUS alliance considers that the desperate attempt of the Moldovan socialists to preserve control over the Republic of Moldova has no chance of success, the will of the Moldovan citizens expressed by vote will be respected and defended. (...) We will make sure that the European Parliament will have a quick and solid reaction to this attempt to put a new obstacle in the way of the European Republic of Moldova, both Dacian Ciolos, President of the Renew Europe Group, Dragos Tudorache - European Parliament Rapporteur for the Republic of Moldova, and other USR PLUS MEPs will put this issue on the agenda of the European institutions," reads a press release posted on the USR website.
ForMin Aurescu: Romania remains concerned by continuous violation of human rights, fundamental freedoms in Belarus
Autoritățile au stabilit o nouă schemă de tratament pentru cei infectați cu COVID-19 – Asimptomaticii nu mai necesită medicație
Alimentele care te ajută să ai o inimă sănătoasă: Deblochează arterele și mențin vasele de sânge sănătoase
Ce NU trebuie să mănânci la primele ore ale zilei: Au efect negativ dacă sunt consumate pe stomacul gol
În prag de alegeri, linia de cale ferată Gara de Nord-Aeroportul Henri Coandă a fost finalizată! Când încep să circule trenurile
Acuzată că este responsabilă de explozia din portul Beirut, mişcarea Hezbollah ripostează în justiţie
INVITAȚIE la dezbaterea publică a variantei consultative a Strategiei de Dezvoltare Locală a Sectorului 4 al Municipiului București pentru perioada 2020-2024
VIDEO Klaus Iohannis a fost pus la punct de o judecătoare, după ce a făcut campanie PNL în plenul CSM: ‘Obiceiul dvs. de a face politică în CSM este evident’
VIDEO Klaus Iohannis și-a bătut joc de membrii CSM: S-a ridicat de pe scaun și a plecat, refuzând să răspundă la întrebările judecătorilor
VIDEO Șeful Comitetului pentru vaccinare: 'Ne propunem ca în primele 6 luni să imunizăm peste 13 milioane de persoane'
Raiffeisen Bank şi Mastercard lansează serviciul cashback în benzinăriile Rompetrol, prin care clienţii pot retrage numerar de până la 200 de lei