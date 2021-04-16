USR PLUS Co-chairman Barna on Covid deaths underreporting allegations: I sent the Premier an informative note

Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chairman of the USR PLUS alliance Dan Barna, responsible for coordinating the Health Ministry's activity, said today in reply to a call out from Prime Minister Florin Citu, that the Ministry team informed him on Thursday that they were looking into possible discrepancies in the manner COVID deaths are being reported in the two databases used by the authorities, and that he sent an informative note on the subject to the Prime Minister's Office, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Following the public request by Prime Minister Florin Citu, I make the following clarifications: I was informed yesterday, April 15, by the Health Ministry's team that they are verifying the potential discrepancies in the way COVID-19 deaths are being reported in the two databases used by the authorities. I immediately asked the Secretary of State to produce an informative note to Prime Minister Florin Citu, with the status of the situation, for him to decide on the measures he will consider necessary in his capacity as interim Health Minister. The note was sent according to the registration number to the Prime Minister's Office yesterday, April 15, at 11:05 hrs," Barna wrote on Friday on his Facebook page.

He added that later in the day, during the government meeting, he informed the Prime Minister that a verification is underway at the Health Ministry regarding the COVID-19 deaths registration methodology and that he had requested and received a note on this subject.

"The Prime Minister, in his capacity as interim Health Minister, informed me that he will analyze this information," Barna wrote.