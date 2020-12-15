USR PLUS: Games in Parliament, finalized at CCR - special pensions not to be taxed

he Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance claims that the "games in Parliament" on the taxation of special pensions "were finalized by Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) by Tuesday's unconstitutionality decision, which makes these revenues not disappear, "at least still a while from now on".

"Today's decision makes 'special' pensioners such as Valer Dorneanu, Mona Pivniceru and others like them still receive their special pensions hundreds of times higher than those of ordinary Romanians. We expect the motivation of Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR), but we remind you that USR MPs warned, before the final vote in Parliament, that there is a major risk that the draft law on the taxation of special pensions will be, in the form agreed by Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL), unconstitutional," reads a USR PLUS release sent to AGERPRES.

According to USR PLUS, in the meeting of the Chamber of Deputies on June 17, PSD and PNL decided to "leave in the drawers of the Parliament" the USR project on the taxation of special pensions, agreeing to vote on the Social Democrats' project and to submit it to the vote on June 18 in a joint sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the Law on the new system of taxation of service pensions, which provides for the taxation of 85% of pensions exceeding the amount of 7,000 lei, is unconstitutional.According to a CCR release, the decision was taken unanimously by votes, the law being declared unconstitutional as a whole.