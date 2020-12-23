 
     
USR PLUS okays list of Alliance's ministers in future Citu Gov't

USR PLUS

The Save Romania Union (USR) and Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) leaders validated, on Tuesday evening, the list of members of the parties that will hold the positions of ministers in the future government, led by Florin Citu.

According to a release from the Alliance, following the vote of the USR Political Committee and the PLUS National Council, the ministers proposed by the USR PLUS Alliance to be part of the coalition government are:

* Dan Barna - Deputy Prime Minister

* Catalin Drula - Ministry of Transport

* Claudiu Nasui - Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism

* Stelian Ion - Ministry of Justice

* Cristian Ghinea - Ministry of European Investments and Projects

* Vlad Voiculescu - Ministry of Health

* Ciprian Teleman - Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization.

AGERPRES .

