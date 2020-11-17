USR PLUS requests military leadership at DSP and Sibiu County Hospital

The Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance called on the County Committee for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Health to appoint a military leadership to the Public Health Directorate (DSP) and to the Emergency County Clinical Hospital, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs.

"The deficiencies of the current management at the County Hospital can be seen in the obvious crisis in Sibiu. Consequently, the USR PLUS Alliance calls on County Committee for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Health to appoint a military leadership to the Public Health Directorate (DSP) and to the Emergency County Clinical Hospital. We consider that it is the only solution for the hospital and the DSP to have a correct and efficient management in the dealing with the public health crisis we are facing, given that the infection rate in our county continues to increase day by day. At this moment, a new contest cannot be organized, and the military leaders have proved to be effective in cases of crises in Suceava, Deva or DSP Bucharest," reads the USR PLUS Alliance release.

USR PLUS requests that, after the military leadership, only competent people be placed at the head of the two institutions, without political interference.

"Once the crisis ends, we demand that the next manager of the hospital and the next manager of DSP Sibiu be elected strictly on the competence and management skills criteria," the statement reads.

DSP Sibiu is currently led by the deputy director, Adela Morar, who took over the duties from the former director, Gabriel Budescu, who resigned on Friday.

Doctor Liliana Coldea did not resign from the position of director of the Emergency County Clinical Hospital in Sibiu, although Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan repeatedly demanded her resignation.