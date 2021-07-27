USR PLUS: Rosia Montana, in UNESCO World Heritage, a historical day for Romanians

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) says that including the Rosia Montana site in the UNESCO World Heritage, a decision that was made on Tuesday, represents "a huge opportunity" for the local community, for developing and preserving the heritage.

"A historical day for Romanians! Rosia Montana was included in the UNESCO World Heritage. It is the victory of all who, through their civic involvement, have saved one of the most treasured history of Romanians. Through today's decision, the local community is receiving a huge opportunity for developing and, at the same time, preserving the heritage. Now it will be much easier to access financing to protecting the heritage and investing in economic activities, which will accentuate the Roman galleries and the mining landscape of the town," USR PLUS specifies, in a Facebook post.

USR PLUS shows that, according to experts, the ones who recommend entering monuments in the Global Heritage list, the Rosia Montana Cultural Mining Landscape is "one of the most significant, extended, and diverse in the world, dating since Dacia's Roman occupation (106-127 BC)". Also, it contains "the most representative example of underground gold mining in the world", Agerpres informs.

"Now, all these things are recognized and protected at a global level," the political formation highlights.

The UNESCO Cultural Heritage Committee has decided, on Tuesday, to enlist Rosia Montana site in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.