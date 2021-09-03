 
     
USR PLUS's Barna: Clear-cut mandate: Ruling coalition replaces PM, or else we table censure motion

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) co-president Dan Barna said on Friday that the motion of censure against Prime Minister Florin Citu has "all the support" of his party, if Prime Minister Florin Citu is not replaced.

A meeting of the National Political Committee of USR PLUS took place on Friday afternoon.

"Nearly 400 leaders of USR PLUS from across the country attended the reunion, having confirmed. Basically, the national leadership of the party, through the Political Committee, confirmed the position that the National Bureau has transmitted since Wednesday night, since Prime Minister Citu decided to push USR PLUS out of the functioning of this Cabinet, from the support of this Cabinet by dismissing the Minister of Justice. Unmotivated dismissal and on absolutely ridiculous arguments. The mandate is very clear, (co-Chair) Dacian Ciolos has specified it: we ask the coalition to replace the prime minister. If this does not happen, the motion of censure (is tabled) having all the support of USR PLUS," said Dan Barna.

