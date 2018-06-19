USR's Barna: Andrei Nastase's vote to Chisinau Mayor's Office, invalidated, coruption rules

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna considers that the invalidation of Andrei Nastase's mandate who won the elections for Chisinau's Mayor's Office shows "what can happen when corruption rules in a state."

"The invalidation of the vote for Andrei Nastase's investiture to Chisinau's City Hall show what can happen when corruption rules in a state. The decision of Chisinau's Court demonstrates that the interests of oligarchs does not take into account the democratic process and can steal the citizens' vote. What is now happening in Chisinau shows how fierce the fight for democracy and fairs justice is, both in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. It is important, however, to wait for the court's full motivation and to have confidence in the decision of the Court of Appeal in Chisinau that will solve the appeal announced by the elected mayor of the Moldovan Capital. We stand by Andrei Nastase's side," Barna wrote on Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.The court had not confirmed on Tuesday evening the legality of the local snap elections in Chisinau for the position of Mayor, carried out in two ballots, on 20 May and 3 June and Andrei Nastase's mandate, the winner of the poll, was not validated, the press in Chisinau reports.Andrei Nastase, quoted by deschide.md (open.md), stated that Tuesday's decision is "arbitrary" and will contest it within the legal 24-hour time frame at the Court of Appeal.The second round of the snap elections for the position of Chisinau's Mayor took place on 3 June, pro-European Andrei Nastase obtaining 52.57 percent of the votes, outrunning his opponent, the socialist Ion Ceban, who received 47.43 percent of the votes.