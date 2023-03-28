USR slams bill on public service pensions adopted by Senate select committees

Floor leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) senators Radu Mihail criticized on Tuesday the form of the bill on public service pensions adopted by the Senate's select committees, emphasizing that his formation wants the contribution principle to be applied in every situation and special pensions to be repealed.

"The lawmakers in the room were divided between two positions: that of the USR - which wants an all-out contributory system and the abolition of all special pensions, and the position of the Social Democratic Party-National Liberal Party-Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania ruling coalition - which still attempts to arrange things here and there in hopes that they will squeeze their special pension collecting cronies through. (...) USR was the only party that voted against special pensions. It was a shameful committee meeting because the cowardice of the ruling coalition came to light. They didn't even have the courage to raise their hands and vote for their own ambition of keeping special pensions in place. Five million Romanians pay pension contributions while a minority rides the support of the current power. We are back in the era of the [defunct] Social-Liberal Union. Parliament is controlled by people who have nothing to do with democracy. (...) We were not allowed to see who votes in favor of the special pensions, we weren't allowed to present our arguments. In the plenary, USR will continue to argue that we, as a country, cannot afford to have a category of citizens more special than others," Mihail said after the joint meeting of the Senate's Law, Defence and Labor Committees.

The three Senate select committees on Tuesday issued a favorable joint report with accepted and rejected amendments to the bill initiated by the government for the change and supplementation of certain regulatory acts regarding public service pensions, told Agerpres.

The majority of the votes cast were "in favor", with only nine votes against and abstentions.

On Wednesday, the bill will enter the debate of the Senate plenary, the first chamber notified. The deadline for the tacit adoption of the bill is March 31.