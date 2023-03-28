USR submits amendments to repeal special state pensions, recalculate military pensions

The Save Romania Union (USR) says that it has submitted amendments to recalculate the former special state pensions of soldiers, police officers and other law enforcement employees on the principle of contribution and integration into the general contributory system.

In a press statement released on Monday, USR says that it supports the repeal of the special state pensions of lawmakers, local officials, clerks, Court of Accounts officials, diplomats, parliamentary officials and sailors, told Agerpres.

The amendments are said to be designed to meet the commitments in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of bringing the special pensions in line with the principle of contribution.

USR national chairman Catalin Drula calls on national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu and the national chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca to also unblock a bill submitted by USR to Parliament almost one year ago for the repeal of the special pensions of the lawmakers. "We need a separate law that will no longer be declared unconstitutional," says USR.