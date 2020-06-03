USR's Barna calls on PSD, PNL deputies not to block sexual education teaching in schools

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna calls on the social-democrat and liberal deputies "not to block" teaching of sexual education in schools, given that Romania is the country with the highest number of underage mothers in Europe.

"In the country with the largest number of underage mothers in Europe, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes it can protect children by depriving them of sexual education. In the country with the largest number of abortions in Europe, there are parliamentarians who believe that if you don't talk about a subject, the subject doesn't exist. I am calling on the PSD and PNL (National Liberal Party) deputies to take into account these tragedies today and not block the teaching of sexual education in schools," the USR leader wrote on Facebook.

He noted that as long as the school curriculum is made by responsible and qualified people, a balance can be found that takes into account the sensitivities of the parents and the well-being of society.

"Sexual education is about hygiene, health and dangers' acknowledgement. About respect for the opposite sex. About sexually transmitted diseases. About consent. About underage mothers. There's no danger in learning. As long as the school curriculum is made by responsible and qualified people, a balance can be found that takes into account the sensitivities of the parents and the well-being of society," Barna said.