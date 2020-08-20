USR's Barna: Motion of censure submitted by PSD - astonishinge exercise of irresponsibility

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) motion of censure is "an astonishing exercise of irresponsibility," Dan Barna, leader of the Save Romania Union (USR), said on Thursday.

"We have a health crisis, we have an economic crisis and Mr Ciolacu insists that we also have a political crisis. How does the fall of the Government solve the number of ICU beds? How does a motion of censure reduce the deficit? Should they govern Romania, after they left behind the disaster we all know?" Barna wrote on Facebook.He urged the interim leader of PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, to let the elections decide who will govern Romania."Mr Ciolacu, let's let the elections decide who deserves to govern. It's not long before then. You still have time to give up the motion and focus on the real needs of the citizens of this country, which does not include a political crisis," added the USR leader.The PSD's motion against the Government was read on Thursday in the joint sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.