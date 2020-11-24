USR's Barna: USR Deputies, Senators to submit their resignation to Parliament

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputies and Senators will submit their resignation to Parliament, on Tuesday, as they do not want to be part of those who will receive service pensions, the leader of this party, Dan Barna, made the announcement, according to AGERPRES.

"Service pensions defy the honest people in this country. Representing people's will is an honour, not a burden. USR has submitted a draft law on the elimination of service pensions four years ago. There have been four years without a majority willing to do this. Yes, we will do this, because we promised people that we will not benefit from these type of pensions, we are going to resign before the end of this term in office," Dan Barna wrote on his Facebook page on Monday evening.

He also said that the elimination of the service pensions will be the essential condition for USR PLUS (USR - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) to participate in the governing coalition.