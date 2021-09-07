USR's Barna: We are not a party that fools around with submitted and withdrawn resignations

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dan Barna excludes the possibility that the resignations submitted by the USR PLUS ministers could be later withdrawn.

"The resignations were announced last night and submitted this morning to the Prime Minister's Office, and the ministers took full responsibility for that. This Florin Citu cabinet has expired. Florin Citu's role as Romania's PM has expired, for a very simple reason: he does not have the necessary competence to lead this coalition. We do not play with resignations. We are not a party that fools around submitting and then withdrawing resignations. These resignations were legally submitted and signed - as we saw Florin City and his PNL team expected - and now we are waiting for them to be processed. The 45 days have begun to flow," he told a news conference at the Parliament Palace on Tuesday.

Barna added that during the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace, President Klaus Iohannis told him that he will accept the resignations of USR PLUS ministers when he receives them, Agerpres informs.

Regarding the possible resignation of the secretaries of state or the prefects, Barna pointed out that they are not voted by Parliament.

The USR PLUS leader stressed that the "blocking" of the censure motion represents an "unprecedented abuse of democracy" in Romania's history and that the motion must be put to the vote.

Prime Minister Florin Citu, when asked when he will take note of the resignations of USR PLUS ministers and when he will appoint interim ministers, replied that he is currently analyzing the current political situation.