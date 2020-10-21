USR's bill banning persons with final convictions to take over top jobs at ANRE rejected

The Senate on Wednesday rejected, in its capacity as decision-making body, the legislative proposal initiated by a group of USR (Save Romania Union) MPs, which prevented persons who received final convictions to run for the top jobs at the National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE).

After the legislative initiative was tacitly adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on August 19, the Senators cast 108 votes "for" the rejection report of the legislative proposal, 12 votes "against" and two abstentions."The persons who got a final criminal conviction to a custodial sentence may not hold the office of president or vice-president and, if the sentence has remained final during the exercise of his mandate, the respective person's mandate shall cease by right. The same person may not be a member of the Committee of Regulation of the same institution," stipulates the legislative proposal on the modification and supplementing of GEO No. 33/2007 on the organization and functioning of the National Energy Regulatory Authority.According to a USR press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES "a person who was convicted of serious acts and serves detention years represents a vulnerability for national security and cannot control the Romanian energy market," which is a "reasonable requirement that should be taken into account, considering that the activity of the members of the ANRE Council involves the control of a market worth billions of euros."