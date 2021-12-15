USR's Ciolos: Florin Roman is not a victim; his resignation was necessary

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos said Florin Roman's resignation as Minister of Research was "necessary," and that many of his colleagues "should follow."

"Florin Roman is not a victim. Florin Roman is an exponent of the Romanian political class who destroyed what Romania had best. People like him, who did not have the necessary qualifications, who lied and turned imposture into supreme value, forced those who were really competent and honest leave the political arena. His resignation was necessary and many of his colleagues should follow," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

Ciolos added that the "threat" he received from Florin Roman, who announced that he would see him in court, was "ridiculous" and did not impress him, agerpres reports."The fact that he is angry with me for exposing him is proof that these people should no longer be kept in politics. His threat that he will bring me before court is also ridiculous and does not impress me. I know very well that people like him are afraid of justice and I believe that just being in court would give him palpitations. Goodbye, Mr. Florin Roman, and I hope that the rest of your colleagues who are of the same type as you will soon follow your lead and submit resignations too," added Ciolos.Research Minister Florin Roman has resigned from office, saying he was living while holding his "head up.""I have filed my resignation from the minister office today, thanking the prime minister and the government team. When white becomes black, when any word you say is twisted, when you assume material errors, nevertheless lynching attitudes are displayed from the first day of term, it is too much. I don't want this scandal to affect the Executive's activity," Florin Roman wrote on his Facebook page.He added that he would meet Dacian Ciolos in court, who "labelled him as plagiarist without any court or commission issuing a verdict.""I will be meeting the one who has coordinated the topic and the attack, Mr. Dacian Ciolos, in court. He labelled me as plagiarist without any court or commission issuing any verdict. As for the rest, to those who set their eyes on the 2 billion euro for 'connecting' to digitisation in a monopoly regime, I have only one thing to say: you have won! You haven't managed to accuse me of criminal acts, nonetheless you have drove to the resignation of a minister due to CV errors. I am leaving the minister office head high! So help me God!," Florin Roman said.