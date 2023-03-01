USR's Drula and Mayor Dan announce collaboration so Bucharest does not fall to PSD's Firea

The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, and the General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, announced that they will continue the collaboration of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest (CGMB) and that they will do everything "in their power" so that the city "does not end up back on the hand" of former social-democrat mayor Gabriela Firea, told Agerpres.

The leader of USR and the general mayor Nicusor Dan specified, on Wednesday, on Facebook, that they had a meeting about the development priorities of Bucharest and the observance of the promise made together with the city's inhabitants in 2020.

Catalin Drula pointed out that the National Liberal Party (PNL) seems to "betray" the electorate and "throw itself into the arms" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Bucharest as well.

"There were and still are enough disasters to repair after the chaos left behind by the Firea - PSD administration. The efforts to clean up the city's finances, to stop the real estate mafias and to make local institutions more efficient are beginning to be seen. There is still a lot to be done for city infrastructure and we discussed the projects that need to be accelerated," added Catalin Drulu and Nicusor Dan.