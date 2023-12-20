USR's Drula: Budget, built on false data, we estimate at least 40 billion lei hole

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula said on Tuesday that Romania's budget for 2024 is built on "false data" and that the party's specialists estimate "a hole in execution" of 40 billion lei, given that expenses would be underestimated by 20 billion lei and revenues would be overestimated by 20 billion lei.

"For the second year in a row we have a budget built on false data, a budget that will have a hole in execution, we estimate, of at least 40 billion lei. We also said it about the 2023 budget, a budget built on higher taxes. With a so-called right-wing party, which is no longer right-wing, the PNL [National Liberal Party], which has a Finance minister who increased taxes from one month to the next in 2023. In October, new taxes came into force for November. Others will start on 1 January, in a few days, when the governance programme said it would not raise any taxes," Drula said on Digi 24 private television broadcaster.

He mentioned that USR MPs went to the plenary session on Tuesday evening on the budget for 2024 with a series of gift boxes with the messages "New taxes and record budget for specials." Drula stressed that these are "poisoned gifts" that the government is bringing to Romania.

"We have a disastrous budget execution this year - below budget. I'll give you one figure: 180 billion lei is the amount Romania borrowed this year. Six-seven years ago, this may have been Romania's total debt accumulated over decades. Now we are borrowing that in a single year, to feed the current government's unquenchable hunger for money," Drula said.