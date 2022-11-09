 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Drula: Meeting with European Parliament President on support granted for Romania's accession to Schengen

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Catalin Drula

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula announced that he had a meeting, on Wednesday, with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the discussions targeted the support for Romania's accession to Schengen and for the Republic of Moldova , told Agerpres.

"I had an excellent meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Mrs. Roberta Metsola. We discussed the accession to Schengen, thanking her for the support given to Romania," Catalin Drula wrote on his Facebook page.

The USR leader also mentioned that another topic of the discussions with the European Parliament official was the support of the Republic of Moldova.

"Moreover, an important topic on the bilateral agenda was the Republic of Moldova and how we can better help our brothers across the Prut River," Catalin Drula mentioned.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.