USR's Drula: Meeting with European Parliament President on support granted for Romania's accession to Schengen

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula announced that he had a meeting, on Wednesday, with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the discussions targeted the support for Romania's accession to Schengen and for the Republic of Moldova , told Agerpres.

"I had an excellent meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Mrs. Roberta Metsola. We discussed the accession to Schengen, thanking her for the support given to Romania," Catalin Drula wrote on his Facebook page.

The USR leader also mentioned that another topic of the discussions with the European Parliament official was the support of the Republic of Moldova.

"Moreover, an important topic on the bilateral agenda was the Republic of Moldova and how we can better help our brothers across the Prut River," Catalin Drula mentioned.