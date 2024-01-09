Save Romanian Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula criticises the idea of merging elections, maintaining that the national Liberal Party (PNL) "has rehashed this option" because it "knows what a disaster it has caused" while at rule.

The USR leader stressed that the citizens' right to vote is "sacred," and voters will not forget that taxes and duties have increased or that "the PNL Finance minister borrows 1 billion lei" every working day, potrivit Agerpres.

"Because it knows what a disaster it has caused at rule, the PNL has rehashed the election merger. But democracy is democracy and the citizen's right to vote is sacred! No matter how much the PNL tries to confuse people, they will not forget that the PNL Minister of Finance has increased taxes three times in 12 months. The PNL Finance minister borrows 1 billion lei every working day. The PNL hides the real debt of the country under a veil, Bolos has taken the 5.7% of the GDP deficit out of his head, when we know that the deficit, including debt, which the EU also calculates, is somewhere around 7%, so it's just a scheme to push the debt further. They took the money from the mayors for projects," Catalin Drula wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He added that in the 2024 elections the Liberals "will be taxed" by Romanians "who work honestly and who have seen what PNL means at rule."