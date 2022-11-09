 
     
USR's Emanuel Ungureanu files complaint with DNA against HealthMin Rafila

emanuel ungureanu

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Emanuel Ungureanu on Wednesday morning filed a complaint with the DNA against the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, reports the Save Romania Union, told Agerpres.

Ungureanu, who is also vice-president of the health committee of the Chamber of Deputies, informs in a post on Facebook that he filed a criminal complaint against Alexandru Rafila, as well as some officials from the Ministry of Health, because "despite official warnings, he refuses to respect the laws" issued by Parliament.

"If they had made rules for Law no. 3/2021 initiated by Tudor Pop, Adrian Wiener and the undersigned, which refer to combating nosocomial infections, Rafila and other officials from the ministries, they would have prevented dozens of avoidable deaths! I will also invoke in the complaint the violation of article 297 of the Criminal Code. Rafila not only has to leave as head of the Ministry of Health, but also has to answer for criminal laziness, for the 21 million euro consulting agreement with the WHO and for luxury trips to Cuba or Israel," wrote Emanuel Ungureanu.

