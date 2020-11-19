Vaccination campaign head Gheorghita: Vaccination, most efficient and effecient way to return to normalcy

Valeriu Gheorghita, infectious disease doctor at the Central Military Hospital, coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, says he is convinced that a vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection may be "the most effective and shortest" way in which the population can return to normalcy.

"Vaccination in general decreases antibiotic use. Influenza vaccination decreases antibiotic use and thus decreases the risk of developing germ resistance to antibiotics. Regarding the infection with SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 disease, we must all understand that we have, after all, extraordinary news, that of the prospect of a vaccine in the near future, which is why we have a ray of hope, we have a reason to move forward and a waiting horizon, and I strongly believe that it is the most efficient and shortest way in which we can all return to normalcy, as we knew before," Gheorghita said on Thursday during the debate "Awareness of antibiotic use during the COVID-19 pandemic," organised by DC Media Group.

He pointed out that antibiotics are among the drugs that "the more they are used, the more they lose their effectiveness" because pathogens have the ability to adapt and become resistant to them.Valeriu Gheorghita also drew attention to the toxicity and side effects that the "irresponsible" use of antibiotics can generate. Asked what he conveys to people who stockpile Azithromycin, considering that it would be useful in treating the infection with the new coronavirus, Gheorghita said that this is not justified.