Vaccination coverage against COVID-19 nationwide, 41.85 pct of the general population

Until February 2, 2022, national vaccination coverage was 41.85% among the general population, informs the Report published by the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), which coordinated the COVID vaccination in Romania and ended its activity in the first half of last year.

The document, titled "ROVACCINARE Misiune Indeplinita 2020-2022", contains over 160 pages in which the data on COVID vaccination in Romania are presented, including graphs, photos, maps and is prefaced by messages sent by president Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the heads of CNCAV, doctors Valeriu Gheorghita and Andrei Baciu.

According to the report, the summary report of vaccine deliveries from vaccine companies includes 112 vaccine tranches received from authorized manufacturers, of which, for each type of vaccine: 43 from Pfizer, 26 from Moderna, 20 from AstraZeneca and 23 from at Johnson & Johnson.

Also, the general situation regarding deliveries and stocks of COVID vaccine from 27.12.2020 to 10.02.2022, 12:00 hrs, presented in the report, shows that Romania imported during this period 31,813,299 vaccines, of which 18,854,699 being produced by Pfizer.

The situation presented also shows that on February 10, 2022, there were 7,197,102 vaccines in stocks, of which approximately 2,613,642 were produced by Pfizer, 292,560 pediatric vaccines, 1,615,950 vaccines produced by Johnson&Johnson, 1,573,280 doses of Moderna and 1,101,670 AstraZeneca doses. The loss level is 5.67%, i.e. 1,804,982 vaccine doses.

At the same time, until March last year, 2,659,410 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 912,000 doses of Moderna vaccine were resold. Romania also donated 100,620 Pfizer doses, 450,000 Moderna doses, 1,569,800 AstraZeneca and 30 Johnson&Johnson doses.

Regarding the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, out of the 330,000 doses, 37,440 were distributed and 7,851 were administered, representing 2% of the quantity.

The report also mentions that, from the beginning of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 until the end of 2021, 19,716 cases were classified as post-vaccination adverse reactions (RAPI), of which 17,567 (89.1%) had general manifestations.

Of these cases, 16,621, representing 84.3%, were reported to the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR) and 3,093, i.e. 15.7%, were reported to the National Institute of Public Health.

Among the RAPI cases with general manifestations based on the medical documents and the investigations carried out, the most important cases were diagnosed as follows: manifestations of the cardiovascular system - 10 cases with myocarditis, 4 cases with pericarditis and one case with myopericarditis; hematological disorders - 16 cases with thrombotic manifestations, one case of hepatic cytolysis, one case of thrombocytopenic purpura; nervous system - 16 cases of facial paralysis, 2 cases of sensory neuropathy, one case of flaccid paraplegia and one case of Guillain Barre syndrome; immunological system - 424 cases with allergic reactions and 12 cases with anaphylactic shock.

For the 10 cases of myocarditis, the distribution by age groups is: 4 cases in the age group 15-19 years, 2 cases in the age group 20-24 years, one case each in the age groups 30-34 years, 35 -39 years, 40-49 years and 50-54 years.

The report also includes a preliminary analysis of the effectiveness of vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania, noting that vaccination with the full schedule reduces the risk of death from COVID-19 by 14 times, the risk of hospitalization and admission to the ICU by 12 times and 10 times the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Also, the document presents the situation of the measures taken by the authorities, the documents issued, as well as the communication carried out during this period and the efforts to combat false information about vaccines and vaccination against COVID-19.AGERPRES