Valentin Iancu-Ionadi wins two silver medals at European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow

The Romanian athlete Valentin Iancu-Ionadi grabbed two silver medals, Sunday, at the 55 kg. category, at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow.

Iancu-Ionadi (CS Olimpia) obtained the silver in the clean-and-jerk, with 140 kg, and in overall, with 248 kg, while for the snatch style he ranked 5, with 108 kg.

Romania's track record after two days of competition is three gold medals, four silver and one bronze.

Romania is participating with 9 athletes, 7 female and 2 male, at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow, during the period of April 3-11, and the objective established by the Romanian Weightlifting Federation is three medals.

