Valeriu Gheorghita: 2,489 adverse reactions to anti-COVID-19 vaccine reported

Valeriu Gheorghiță

The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that since December 27 and up to now, 2,489 adverse reactions have been reported, according to AGERPRES.

"In total, since December 27, as many as 2,489 common and minor adverse effects have been reported, of which 530 are local and 1,959 are general reactions," he told a news conference.

The CNCAV chairman specified that there are two main sources of reporting adverse reactions, respectively at the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) and at the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania (ANMDM). Valeriu Gheorghita indicated that 69.5% of the adverse reactions were reported to ANMDM and the rest to INSP.

He mentioned that 21% of the reactions were exclusively local, 74% - general and local and 5% - exclusively general.

 

