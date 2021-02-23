Valeriu Gheorghita: Active vaccination centres for Pfizer, Moderna - 414; for Astra Zeneca - 192

The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that there are currently 414 active centers for the inoculation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 192 for Astra Zeneca, according to AGERPRES.

"The number of vaccination centers, at this moment, is 414 active centers, which include both the centers that were in phase I, most of which have already been closed, we are talking about 121 centers from phase I that are left active and still continue to administer the booster dose. We are talking about approximately 212 centers for the phase 2 and 81 centers in the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Internal Affairs network, cumulating a total of 664 vaccination offices. There is a total of 192 vaccination centers for Astra Zeneca vaccine, cumulating a total of 254 flows. Of these vaccination offices, 70 are in the network of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at Victoria Palace.