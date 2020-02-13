Vegetables, fruit, pork, highest price increases, air transport, higher by 50 pct in January

Vegetables, fruit and pork are the products that have become more expensive in January of this year, while in the services sector the tariffs for air transport grew by 50,3 pct, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday.

Compared to the month of December 2019, in January, the price of vegetables and canned vegetables grew by 3 pct, that of fresh fruit by 2.81 pct, while pork was more expensive by 1.78 pct. In the first month of this year no food products have gotten cheaper. The price increase in the sector of food was of 0.41 pct.In what regards services, besides air transport, which met the most significant price increase, increments were noted in the case of postal services, by 7.40 pct, and interurban transport, with an increase of 1.44 pct. Price drop was noted in telephony - minus 0.6 pct. In total, services were more expensive by 0.43 pct in January 2020.As for the sector of non-food items, the highest increase was in tobacco and cigarettes, by 1.63 pct, while the price of gas has dropped by 2.1 pct. In total, non-food items have seen prices go up 0.02 pct in January over December.The annual rate of inflation went down to 3.6 pct in January of this year, from 4 pct in December last year, given that food items were more expensive by 4.75 pct, services by 4.01 pct, and non-food items by 2.69 pct, according to data published on Thursday by the INS.Consumption prices in January 2020 compared to December 2019 grew by 0.4 pct.The National Bank of Romania reduced the inflation prognosis for 2020 to 3 pct, from 3.1 pct, which was the previous estimate, had announced, on Tuesday, the governor of the central bank, Mugur Isarescu.

