Veterans Day - PM Orban: As long as I lead Government, the military will have our respect, support

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said, on the occasion of the Veterans Day, that, as long as he leads the Government, the Romanian military will benefit from all the due respect and support, according to AGERPRES.

The head of the Executive participated in the ceremony organized at the Monument of Military Heroes Fallen in Mission the Theatres of Operations and on the Romanian territory, which ceremony took place in the Tineretului Park.

"I am honoured to attend today's ceremony to show in this way my support, but also that of the Government I lead for the Romanian military. You, the military, are the ones the nation turned to every time the country needed it. You have always been there when we need it, as you have today in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Orban said.

The Prime Minister sent a thought of appreciation for the soldiers who carried out missions on the theatres of operations abroad, alongside Romania's allies.

"Dear military, the missions you have carried out abroad have never been easy, you have faced various types of military conflict, you have carried out a lot of activities from open conflict to the distribution of food and school supplies. The missions carried out in the theatres of operations were for each of you a test of your capacity, at the individual level, the same as a test of the unit of which you were a part of, of the Army and, finally, of Romania," he said.

The head of the Executive pointed out that the merit of the Romanian Army is recognized by all the country's external partners.

"The merits of the Romanian Army have been and are recognized by all our external partners, and the signals from abroad about the professional way in which you carry out your missions in Europe, Asia or Africa continue to arrive. Unfortunately, the remarkable results came with a sacrifice. 30 Romanian soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the theatres of operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Afghanistan, Iraq, and today my thoughts are with them and their family members, and I also want to send my thoughts of gratitude to the more than 200 troops who were wounded in missions," the PM added.

He recalled that, on November 11, 2003, the post-mortem lieutenant Iosif-Silviu Fogorasi sacrificed his life on a mission in Afghanistan.

"He is the first Romanian soldier to lose his life in this particular theatre of operations. In honour of his memory, November 11 was chosen to commemorate the veterans. Honour to all those who sacrificed themselves for Romania!," said Ludovic Orban.