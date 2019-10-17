Vice PM Suciu signs five contracts worth 13.8 million euro for Bacau municipality

Vice Prime Minister and Regional Development and Public Administration Minister Daniel Suciu signed on Thursday, in Bacau, five funding contracts for the municipality worth 13.8 million euro, the funding being ensured through the Regional Operational Programme, axis 4.

Vice Prime Minister Daniel Suciu stated within the event that another two contracts are to be signed for Bacau city when the local administration provides the clarifications requested by the North-East Regional Development Agency (ADR)."I said that, the moment the Bacau City Hall pays the 8 million lei debt, the Management Authority within the Regional Development Ministry will urgently made all the demarches so that the seven pending contracts be signed. I acted accordingly after receiving, last Friday, the confirmation that the payment was made. The other two contracts, as well important for Bacau municipality will be signed just as quickly, but on the day when the City Hall responds to all the clarifications requested by the ADR. (...) I regret saying, it was the last municipality in Moldavia which didn't have any project signed on the current financial exercise," Regional Development Ministry and Vice PM Daniel Suciu said."Today, we signed two projects which facilitate unmotivated travel, another two projects are in the education area and the fifth project consist of the modernisation of the public transport stations," North-East ADR Director Vasile Asandei explained.The event occasioned by the signing of the five contracts was also attended by Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs, but also the leader of the Social Democrat county branch, namely MEP Dragos Benea.Mayor of Bacau municipality Cosmin Necul didn't attend the event, taking into account the open conflict with the PSD Bacau leadership after his political support has been withdrawn. Moreover, he expressed his dissatisfaction ever since Wednesday that the signing of the contracts is to take place at the Prefect Institution headquarters and not at the City Hall.