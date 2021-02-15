 
     
VIDEO - Lovitura de stat din Myanmar capătă accente violente. Forțele de ordine au deschis focul împotriva populației

armata myanmar

Forţele de securitate din Myanmar au deschis luni focul, pentru a dispersa mainfestanţi în oraşul Mandalay, potrivit publicaţiei Frontier Myanmar, relatează Reuters.

Potrivit publicaţiei, nu se ştia dacă au fost ucise persoane în acest tiruri.

Un membru al unui sindicat studenţesc a anunat că oameni au fost răniţi.

Manifestaţii aveau loc luni în mai multe oraşe din Myanmar, împotriva loviturii de stat militare de la 1 februarie.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

