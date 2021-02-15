VIDEO - Lovitura de stat din Myanmar capătă accente violente. Forțele de ordine au deschis focul împotriva populației

Forţele de securitate din Myanmar au deschis luni focul, pentru a dispersa mainfestanţi în oraşul Mandalay, potrivit publicaţiei Frontier Myanmar, relatează Reuters.

Potrivit publicaţiei, nu se ştia dacă au fost ucise persoane în acest tiruri.

Un membru al unui sindicat studenţesc a anunat că oameni au fost răniţi.

Manifestaţii aveau loc luni în mai multe oraşe din Myanmar, împotriva loviturii de stat militare de la 1 februarie.

tw// bloody



The riot police fire rubber bullets into the crowd of peaceful protesters in Mandalay. What an inhumane treatment! Those guns and bullets in your hands are meant to protect the civilians, not to attack the civilians.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Feb15Coup pic.twitter.com/4FGJHiqGEb — Let’s Fight For MYANMAR Together ???????? (@stanBW2721) February 15, 2021