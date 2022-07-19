 
     
VIDEO Palestinian President welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

Mahmoud Abbas klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday received his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The President of Palestine was welcomed with military honours on the ceremonial stage.

The delegation of President Iohannis includes, among others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and presidential advisers Luminita Odobescu, Daniela Barsan, Delia Dinu, Ion Oprisor.

The two heads of state will have one-on-one and official talks, at the end of which they will make joint press statements.

The President of Palestine pays an official visit to Romania at the invitation of the President of Romania. AGERPRES

