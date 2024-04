Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz will pay an official visit to Romania on Friday.

The Turkish official will be welcomed by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the Victoria Governmental Palace at 9,30hrs.

The two have scheduled an official meeting, followed at 11,00 by joint press statements.

In the afternoon, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.

