Violoncellissimo Ensemble to perform at March Music Days International Festival, in Bulgaria

The Violoncellissimo Ensemble will perform on Thursday evening at the Theatre Hall in Ruse, Bulgaria, as part of the final concert of the March Music Days International Festival, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Together with current and former students, my wonderful younger colleagues, we are looking forward to sharing with our friends in Bulgaria a surprising repertoire, full of energy, humour and good music," said cellist Marin Cazacu, leader of the ensemble.

Violoncellissimo is one of the best known Romanian chamber ensembles, formed at the initiative of Marin Cazacu, with the mission to open new paths for the promotion of music and young talents in Romania, told Agerpres.

The ensemble held its first national tour in 2019, and in the following years it continued its story through similar events with echoes all over the country.

In recent years, it has performed at important cultural events in Romania and abroad: at the UNESCO Great Hall in Paris - the 65th anniversary of Romania at UNESCO, October 2021; at Expo 2020 Dubai, December 2021; on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the birth of Constantin Brancusi, in Brussels; at the UNITER Awards Gala, in Washington, Luxembourg, Istanbul, Prague, etc.