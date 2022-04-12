Viorica Dancila - chairperson of Nation People Together Party (NOI)

Viorica Dancila, former prime minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, was elected on Tuesday the chairperson of the Nation People Together Party (NOI), with 247 votes "in favour" out of the 251 valid votes cast at this political party's first congress.

In her speech at the congress, Viorica Dancila stated that she chose to return to politics in order to create consensus and to replace the personal and party interests with the national interest.

"I did not choose to enter politics to create or maintain differences with anyone or to attack other political parties. (...) I have returned to politics to create consensus, a policy that replaces the personal and party interests with the national interest (...) For me, all the achievements of my time as Prime Minister of Romania represented the fulfillment of a duty of honor for the Romanian people. I admit that not everything was perfect, but there were many good things for Romania and for Romanians. I further express my belief that everyone must be judged according to the real legacy they left at the end of the term, not according to the perceptions induced and artificially maintained by certain environments vitiated by obscure interests. I am convinced that my return to politics will attract a lot of criticism, but as a person who loves the country, as a good Romanian, I cannot stay away when I see that things are not going well. I assure you that I will not give in, I will not take a step back, regardless of the attacks or misinformation that will follow. I am a strong, persevering person and I assure you that I made the decision to join the "Nation People Together" Party the moment I was convinced that I am more determined than ever to return to the political scene and fight for the good of my country," said Dancila, Agerpres.ro informs.

She criticized the way the country's economy is currently managed.

"What do we have now? Romania's economy is in a dangerous state, most economic sectors are in big trouble, external debt has risen from 35 percent of GDP during my term to 50.6 percent in 2022. We are facing a lack of transparency in terms of how the money borrowed was spent on behalf of the Romanian people. Inflation is very high, the unemployment rate has gone from 3 percent during my term to 10 percent. Many companies do not survive the extremely harsh conditions and go bankrupt. Local communities have fewer and fewer funds for investment, for day-to-day operations. We have the highest energy prices in Europe (...) We are facing hunger, cold, poverty, the population's endurance has reached a peak, and we are only getting apologies and accusations from the Government," said, among other things, Viorica Dancila.

At the same congress, Francesco Serban was elected executive chairman of the NOI party, and Cornelia Bolos - secretary general.