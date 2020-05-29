Viral photo with prime minister Ludovic Orban smoking with several ministers in an office

A photo posted by former finance minister Orlando Teodorovici quickly went viral on Facebook. The picture shows, in an office, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban smoking and several ministers, including the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu. He is holding a glass that appears to contain alcohol.

The picture shows the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban smoking, Raluca Turcan, the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and the Minister of Transport Lucian Bode. Virgil Popescu holds in his hand a glass that seems to contain alcohol, while Bogdan Aurescu has a cigar.

The participants do not respect social distance, they do not wear a mask, even though they are indoors, and they even smoke, breaking the laws.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told MEDIAFAX on Friday night that he did not know about the picture posted on Facebook in which he is immortalized smoking and consuming alcohol in the Government office: "I do not know what it is about. Now I got off the plane, I went to Mureş and Maramureş, I have no idea. If it's a picture, it's a picture. That's it, "Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told MEDIAFAX on Friday night.