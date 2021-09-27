Over 6,000 job opportunities and internship programmes in technical and non-technical fields are available at the Virtual Job Fair "TOP Employers" - autumn edition 2021, where they announced the presence of 60 companies, informs the event organizer.

According to a press release of Catalyst Solutions, sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the fair will take place on the Hipo.ro platform, between September 27 and November 7, 2021.

"The concept of the autumn edition of TOP 2021 Employers involves a mix between the presentation of career opportunities available in the market and numerous events and live online interventions, which facilitate the interaction between candidates and employers: conferences, seminars, practical laboratories, can be accessed free of charge by users. To these will be added virtual stands, dedicated to each company, the Map of Tech Centres in Romania, quizzes and treasure hunts organized by partner companies, as well as career advice from HR professionals in the area of Career coaching," say the representatives of the consulting company.

Candidates will also be able to apply directly for jobs or receive real-time answers from employers during the two days of live Q&A: October 21 at TOP Tech Employers and November 4 at TOP Business Employers, respectively.

For GenZ representatives, the organizers prepared backstage information about the latest internship programmes, trainees, trainee management, internships and graduate programmes, dedicated to candidates with a technical or non-technical profile, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We hope that through this event we will continue to contribute to the discovery of new talents, the creation of new professional opportunities, and the improvement of the dynamics on the Romanian labour market, especially in this extremely difficult context generated by the pandemic," said Constantin Hodorogea, Career Events Coordinator at Catalyst Solutions.

According to the same source, the Job Festival includes two events: TOP Tech Employers and TOP Business Employers.

The event will be held exclusively online and is free for jobseekers.

Catalyst Solutions is a Romanian human resources consulting company, specialized in recruitment and employer branding solutions.