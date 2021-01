Voiculescu: Gov't sets remuneration for those involved in anti-COVID vaccination campaign

The Government has established the remuneration for those who will vaccinate the Romanian population against COVID in the coming months. Thus, the doctors who will work overtime will receive 90 lei / hour, nurses - 45 lei / hour and registrars - 20 lei / hour, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday.

"We have adopted an important emergency ordinance, an emergency ordinance that will go to the Legislative Council and will be published soon. In the emergency ordinance we set out an extremely important thing, namely the way in which those who will vaccinate the population of Romania in the coming months will be remunerated. So, those who will be in the vaccination centers and will not be seconded or delegated, so those who work practically overtime, and I would like to emphasize this, those who work overtime will be remunerated with an amount of 90 lei / hour in the case of doctors, 45 lei / hour in the case of nurses and 20 lei per hour in the case of registrars. Those are gross amounts, as it was established by this emergency ordinance," Vlad Voiculescu explained at Victoria Palace.