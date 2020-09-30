Volume of wood used last year - 17.523mln cubic meters, down 0.2% from 2018

The volume of wood used last year by certified economic operators decreased by 0.2% compared to 2018, to 17.523 million cubic meters, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Also, the volume of used roundwood volume decreased by 0.4% in 2019, compared to 2018, totaling 15.922 million cubic meters. Of the total volume of the roundwood used, the largest share is hardwood species (60%), while softwoods cover 40%. Among the hardwood species, beech wood has the largest share, respectively 32.4% of the total roundwood used.According to INS data, last year there was a decrease of 0.4% in the volume of roundwood.The main destination of the roundwood was represented by logs, in proportion of 51.3%, followed by firewood, in a proportion of 35.3%.