 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Volume of wood used last year - 17.523mln cubic meters, down 0.2% from 2018

lemn

The volume of wood used last year by certified economic operators decreased by 0.2% compared to 2018, to 17.523 million cubic meters, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Also, the volume of used roundwood volume decreased by 0.4% in 2019, compared to 2018, totaling 15.922 million cubic meters. Of the total volume of the roundwood used, the largest share is hardwood species (60%), while softwoods cover 40%. Among the hardwood species, beech wood has the largest share, respectively 32.4% of the total roundwood used.

According to INS data, last year there was a decrease of 0.4% in the volume of roundwood.

The main destination of the roundwood was represented by logs, in proportion of 51.3%, followed by firewood, in a proportion of 35.3%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.