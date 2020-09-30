Volume of wood used last year - 17.523mln cubic meters, down 0.2% from 2018

The volume of wood used last year by certified economic operators decreased by 0.2% compared to 2018, to 17.523 million cubic meters, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Also, the volume of used roundwood volume decreased by 0.4% in 2019, compared to 2018, totaling 15.922 million cubic meters. Of the total volume of the roundwood used, the largest share is hardwood species (60%), while softwoods cover 40%. Among the hardwood species, beech wood has the largest share, respectively 32.4% of the total roundwood used.
The main destination of the roundwood was represented by logs, in proportion of 51.3%, followed by firewood, in a proportion of 35.3%.