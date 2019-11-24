Voter turnout as of 17:00 hrs: 40.29 pct

Voter turnout in Sunday's second round of the presidential election as of 17:00hrs nationwide was 40.29 percent, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

Out of a total of 7,341,534 voters who went to the polls, 4,179,214 were in the urban area, and 3,162,320 in the rural area.

A higher turnout was registered in Ilfov (52.32 percent), Cluj (46.85 percent), Sibiu (45.50 percent), Brasov (45.49 percent) and Olt (45.19 percent) counties.

A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (17.83 percent), Covasna (19.94 percent), Satu Mare (30.01 percent), Vaslui (32.59 percent) and Mures (33.45 percent).

The turnout in Bucharest was 41.74 percent, overall, as follows: District 1 - 47.37 percent, District 2 - 42.75 percent, District 3 - 35.86 percent, District 4 - 42.85 percent, District 5 - 38.98 percent, District 6 - 46.21 percent.

In the first round of the presidential election this year voter turnout was 37.93 percent as of the same hour.