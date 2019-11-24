 
Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 44.31 pct

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
vot alegeri tableta STS

The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 44.31 pct, on Sunday, at national level, until 18:00 hrs, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau.

As many as 8,072,538 people voted, of whom 4,599,438 in urban areas, and 3,473,100 in rural areas.

A higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov (58.24pct), Cluj (52.71pct), Sibiu (50.67pct), Brasov (50.00pct) and Giurgiu (49.77pct) .

A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (19.88pct), Covasna (22.35pct), Satu Mare (33.39pct), Vaslui (34.88pct) and Mures (37.86pct).

In Bucharest, the turnout was 46.22pct, the situation by districts being as follows: District 1 - 52.57pct, District 2 - 47.36pct, District 3 - 39.71pct, District 4 - 47.54 pct, District 5 - 43.02pct, District 6 - 51.10pct.

The total number of voters who turned out to vote is 8,072,538, of whom 7,006,753 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists.

At the first round of this year's presidential elections, until 18.00 hrs, 42.19pct of the voters were present at the polls.

