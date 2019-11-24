 
STIRIPESURSE.RO va prezenta la 21.00 singurul EXIT-POLL oficial CURS - Avangarde
     
Voting in Romania's presidential runoff ends in Australia, China, India, Japan

Voting for the President of Romania has ended in Australia, China, the Philippines, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a Sunday release.

Ballot casting on the third day of voting abroad in the presidential runoff continues at 816 polling stations in Asia, Europe, Africa and America, the cited source said.

As many as 734,749 out-of-country Romanian citizens had exercised their constitutional right to vote as of 17:00 hrs (Romania time), by 84,590 more than the total number of people who turned out to the polls in the first round, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Romanian citizens abroad to access the interactive map of the polling stations, available on the ministry's official website, to identify alternative polling stations if voter numbers are high at the nearest polling place.

